The King's Academy girls' soccer team recently earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship award. Picutred are, bottom row, left to right: Ruth Almers, Leah Moya-Mendez, Hailey Williams, Frances Padgett, Gracie Sansbury, Olivia Smith, Breanna Lisenby, Elsie Padgett, Abbie Norton, Assistant Kayla Butler. Top Rowt: Megan Woods, Maggie Smith, Sarah Harris, Coach Rob Sloan, Copeland Eaddy, Casey Stone, Grace Hoover, Julia Sansbury, Camryn Conner, Sarah Porter. Not pictured are Meg Sansbury and Assistants Bobby Sloan and Kelly Heavner.