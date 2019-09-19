FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence girls’ tennis team defeated South Florence 6-1 Thursday, but the Bruins made sure many of those wins would not come easy at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Although the Bruins’ Claire Nance defeated West’s Riley Gunter 7-5, 4-6, 10-4, the Knights had to dig deep at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, as well as No. 2 doubles.
At No. 3 singles, the Knights’ Kennedy Horne withstood a furious second-set charge by the Bruins’ Sarah Hayden McKenzie. After Horne won 6-0 in the first set, she escaped the second with a 7-6 score (8-6 in the tie-breaker).
And at No. 4 singles, the Knights’ Emily King won 6-3, 6-4 against Brooks McKenzie.
And then at No. 2 doubles, West’s tandem of Taylor McCall and Amy Smith won 6-2, 7-5 against South’s Anna Patterson and Blair Crosby.
“Today, they made up their minds they would not give up when it got close,” Knights coach Abby Sullivan said. “These girls had already played each other right when the season started, so they were familiar with each other.”
In some cases, not so much after a shakeup occurred in the Knights’ lineup when Gunter was elevated by No. 2 to 1 singles after beating teammate Kate Sansbury in a challenge match. On Thursday, Sansbury won 6-0, 6-1 against Carolina McKenzie.
“She’s in a different part of the lineup right now, but she and I talked and agree that it doesn’t matter what seed you’re at, it’s about getting victories for your team,” Sullivan said.
But Sansbury was not the only player in a different position from the last time West played South.
“When we played South Florence earlier, Kennedy was at No. 2 singles, Riley was third and Kate was our No. 1 seed,” Sullivan said. “They all played different people today from the last time, but they didn’t give up and just wanted to stay in the match.”
Sullivan said she had a talk with the team Wednesday about staying focused and taking things one point at a time if the opportunity arises to come back from a deficit.
“I talked to them about digging deep and finding everything we can find to get back in a match,” Sullivan said. “Whether it’s focusing on your serve or just keeping your composure, just do what you can do within your parameters and try to come back and get the win.”
The match’s most thrilling match of the day, however, was at No. 1 singles. And South Florence coach Mary Beth Gardner could not be any prouder of Nance.
“I was very impressed with her because she had to work really hard and dig deep throughout the match,” Gardner said. “And after losing the second set and going into the tie-breaker, I liked how she kept her will to win. She showed that on the court.”
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Riley Gunter (WF) 7-5, 4-6, 10-4; Kate Sansbury (WF) d. Carolina McKenzie 6-0, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-0, 7-6 (6); Emily King (WF) d. Brooks McKenzie 6-3, 6-4; Grace Bailey (WF) def. Morgan Brock (SF) 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Riley Gunter/Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Nance/Carolina McKenzie (SF) 8-2; Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) def. Anna Patterson/Blair Crosby (SF) 6-2, 7-5.
