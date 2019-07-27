SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Florence RedWolves fell behind 9-1 and never recovered Saturday night, losing 9-5 to the Savannah Bananas.

After Florence took a 1-0 lead with Brandon McIlwain’s home run, Savannah took over with one in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth and four in the fifth.

The RedWolves did score on a wild pitch and error in the seventh and added two more in the eighth on Darius Nobles' two-run double that brought the RedWolves within 9-5.

But that was as close as Florence could get.