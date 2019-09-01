DARLINGTON, S.C. – Edwin McCain’s national anthem performance was a long time coming for the Greenville native.
It was probably long overdue as well, he said.
“I finally get to do this,” McCain said prior to his performance. “They’ve asked me for years, but it’s always been … I have this family trip planned every year and we haven’t been able to do it. Finally, this year I get to do it.
“All my relatives are from Darlington, so it’s really kind of a homecoming. It’s great to be here.”
McCain is no stranger to performing at NASCAR tracks – or for NASCAR drivers for that matter.
“Talladega, Daytona, Watkins Glen … obviously Charlotte a bunch of times,” McCain said of his performance venues. “I’m sure there’s some I’m forgetting. Then I’ve played private parties for Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Dale Jarrett and Michael Waltrip back in the day. Jimmie Johnson – I did a bunch of events for him, so I’ve been around NASCAR a bunch.”
Even so, Sunday marked McCain’s first visit to the “Track Too Tough to Tame.”
“I’ve never been here before,” he said. “I’ve been to Rockingham, and I’ve always meant to come to Darlington for a race, but never been in town when the race happens – I’m always out of town.”
McCain is a multi-platinum selling recording artist that has been performing for more than 20 years. His hits include “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More.”
Sold-out performance
The 70th running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 was announced as a sellout Sunday after reserved tickets were scooped up, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp announced.
“It’s because of our loyal race fans and partners that we can officially say that all reserved seats for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 are sold,” Tharp said in a statement. “Darlington’s Throwback Weekend continues to grow in popularity each year, and we appreciate and thank our fans for their continued support.
“The Bojangles’ Southern 500 is truly one of our sport’s crown jewels, and we look forward to seeing everyone back in 2020 when we open up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.”
Perfect pairing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a special teammate at the Southern 500 on Sunday – Duane “Dog” Chapman.
Chapman’s new series, called “Dog’s Most Wanted,” is coming to WGN America on Wednesday, and Stenhouse’s paint scheme on his No. 17 Ford honors the long-time TV bounty hunter.
It was a perfect match for both sides, Chapman said.
“I’m very excited, very proud, very honored,” he added. “I am a race car fan, and a lot of race car fans are my fans, so this is a good demographic and a good combination.”
The paint scheme also got its first taste of the hazards of Darlington well before the race began.
“We had an unfortunate incident in practice – we blew a left front tire and we scuffed your face up a little bit,” Stenhouse said prior to the race. “… But looking forward to taking the man in black around the ‘Lady in Black.”’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.