FLORENCE, S.C. – Stylistically, last week was a challenge for Chad Wilkes in preparing his defense for a pass-heavy team like Cheraw, the first-year Lamar coach said.
That won’t be the case this week – although the challenge is likely just as daunting.
In what Wilkes called a matchup of the two premier Class A teams during the last 30 years, the Silver Foxes hit the road to face Lake View at Jewell McLaurin Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We definitely put together a tough nonconference schedule,” Wilkes said. “That’s important to us and Lamar has been doing that for a long time. It gets us ready for region and playoffs win or lose.
“But it’s always fun to have Lamar and Lake View match up.”
The Silver Foxes hold a 9-5 advantage in the all-time series. Lamar (4-1) is coming off a big 52-27 win over the Braves while the Wild Gators (3-2) are looking to rebound from two straight losses to undefeated squads Dillon and Marion.
“I told our kids heading into the Monday game (against Dillon) that our next three games were going to be as tough as you can imagine,” Lake View coach Daryl King said. “This week is another challenge and it starts up front.”
It’s no secret what either team is going to do offensively as both the Silver Foxes and Wild Gators are predicated on the run.
Lamar’s Cam Galloway, Jiaquell James, Dajour Green and Rashad Johnson have combined to rush for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns already this season behind an experienced and physical offensive line.
“Anybody’s who’s seen us knows we’re not very big (up front),” King said. “And that’s a challenge going up against somebody who’s not only big, but big, athletic and fundamentally sound.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to try to neutralize the line of scrimmage or they’re just going to overwhelm us at the point of attack.”
Lamar has outscored opponents 238-72 this season with 33 of those points given up in the Silver Foxes’ lone loss to Central. The defense has registered eight sacks, recovered six fumbles and intercepted nine passes.
“They’ve got a lot of speed,” King said. “They fly around to the football, and they’re big up front on defense as well.”
Wanya Nesmith and Marquis Johnson will be counted on to slow down the Silver Foxes. The two lead LVHS in tackles with Nesmith also tops with six sacks. Johnson has two INTs as well.
Lamar will face a Lake View offense that’s already produced more than 1,000 yards on the ground as well. Quarterback Adarrian Dawkins has 455 yards rushing and five TDs while Ja’Correous Ford has added 413 yards and four more scores. Michael McInnis and Marvin Gordon have combined for 432 yards and four TDs as well.
“It’s about who can stay focused and who can execute their assignment every single play,” Wilkes said. “I think they’re a team that we’re not going to be able to hit and they’ll just fold, and we’re not a team that’s going to do that either. So, it’s really going to come down to who can execute.
“Their offensive line is going to have to their job every play, and our offensive line is going to have to do the same, and whoever is the best at doing that is probably who’s going to come out on top.”
