CHERAW, S.C. -- According to the Chesterfield County School District, Cheraw football coach Andy Poole and assistant football coach Andre Garvin are "suspended from their coaching duties for the first three games of the 2019 football season based on findings of misconduct."
Also according to the school district, Braves athletic director David Byrd will remain interim football coach until Poole and Garvin return for the Sept. 13 game at Central. Byrd was interim coach during the Braves' 28-0 win Friday against Darlington.
Poole and Garvin will return to their teaching responsibilities Tuesday, according to the school district.