TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Mullins’ Ali Legette caught two touchdowns from Marcus Crawford in the Auctioneers' 33-19 win over East Clarendon on Friday.

Teammate Isaac Hemingway added two rushing touchdowns and Tatron Gause also had a rushing touchdown.

Cub Cook rushed for a touchdown for East Clarendon.

RECORDS: EC 3-2, 1-1 Region 7-2A. Mullins 3-2, 2-0 Region 7-2A.

NEXT GAME: Hannah-Pamplico will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Kingstree will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

