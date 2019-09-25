BY SCOTT CHANCEY
Morning News
FLORENCE – Wilson is 4-0 for the first time in years and ranked fifth in Class 4A.
Although the Tigers’ top goal is to win their first state title since 2007, coach Derek Howard’s team can capture its second city crown in three years with a win against 5A West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve talked about it. It’s one of our goals for the season,” said Howard, whose team won 26-0 earlier this season against South Florence. “If we’re able to achieve this goal, that puts us in line for the next goal we have for this season. The kids understand how important it is.”
This is also West Florence’s homecoming game.
“The kids understand what a typical homecoming opponent is SUPPOSED to look like, but I also understand that there might be some things that were out of the hands of (West coach Jody Jenerette) in the decision-making process of which team they play for homecoming,” Howard said.
And with a win Friday, the reigning city champ Knights will put themselves in position to repeat if they can also beat the Bruins on Nov. 1 at Memorial.
When it comes to the game, the answers to two questions could very well determine the outcome:
>> Will West Florence be able to run the football on a very stout Tiger defense?
>> Can West Florence’s talented defense find a way to contain the Wilson offense’s versatility?
To illustrate the importance of the answer to Question No. 1, consider this:
“If we can’t run it, they’ll win,” Jenerette said.
West has rushed for 1,221 yards this season, with running back Terry McKithen accounting for 665 and seven touchdowns, and quarterback George Floyd with 422 for five.
“If we can get there and run a little bit and try to create some seams, I think it will be a fourth-quarter game,” said Jenerette, whose team lost its first game of the season last week, 31-29, at Class 3A No. 3 Camden. “And if we can get into the fourth quarter, maybe we can win it this time, unlike last week where we lost in the fourth quarter.”
But the Knights will have to do that against a Wilson defense that has recorded 21 sacks and not allowed a lengthy touchdown drive this season.
“We’ve got to be able to block those guys,” Jenerette said. “I’m not sure if we will or not, but we’re going to line up and see what happens, that’s for sure.”
West Florence’s defense, however, is also formidable with five fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Semaj Johnson has 27 tackles, including three sacks and a fumble recovery, and Leonard Marston has intercepted three passes. Now, the Knights prepare for a Wilson offense that has passed for 852 yards and rushed for 677. Tigers quarterback Zayshaun Rice has passed for 779 yards and rushed for 236 and 13 total touchdowns. Running back Chris Austin, meanwhile, has rushed for 281 and a score.
“We think our strength is being able to spread it around and make it hard for you to key on just one person,” Howard said. “We want to continue to put kids in good situations and stand up to each test we give them and keep the offense moving, keep the chains moving.”
Jenerette is well aware of that.
“(Rice) is solid, a two-year guy, and his receivers run good routes,” Jenerette said. “Their receivers are good, tall and lean, and (Rice) throws good balls. They’ll formation you to death, make you defend the whole field. We’ve seen teams similar to them, but they haven’t executed like Wilson can execute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.