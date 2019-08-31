MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another in the Stallions' 43-0 win Friday against Christian Academy.
Colby Newton scored via rushing and receiving for Williamsburg Academy.
WA 6 25 12 0— 43
CA 0 0 0 0 —0
FIRST QUARTER
WA– Joe Kellahan pass to Charlie Easler (run failed), 1:00.
SECOND QUARTER
WA– Kellahan 13 run (run failed), 11:00
WA – Kolby Newton 13 run (kick failed), 8:00
WA – Kellahan 6 run (kick good), 3:00.
WA– Colby Newton 18 pass from Kellahan (kick failed), 1:00
THIRD QUARTER
WA – Nick Brown 2 run (kick failed), 9:00
WA – Cody Brown 16 run (kick failed), 6:00
RECORDS: WA 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Williamsburg Academy will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
