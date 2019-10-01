football stock art logo
5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Byrnes

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. T.L. Hanna

7. Gaffney

8. River Bluff

9. Clover

10. Carolina Forest

Others receiving votes: West Florence, White Knoll, Berkeley, Westside

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. Daniel

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Wilson

6. AC Flora

7. Walhalla

8. Hartsville

9. Wren

10. Travelers Rest

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Westwood, BHP, Greenville

Class 3A

1. Dillon (8)

2. Chapman (4)

3. Camden

4. Chester

5. May River

6. Wade Hampton

7. Gilbert

8. Strom Thurmond

9. Aynor

10. Marion

Others receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw

2A

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Barnwell (1)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Southside Christian

5. Oceanside Collegiate

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Whale Branch

9. Andrew Jackson

10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Andrews, Lee Central, Mullins, Woodland

1A

1.Lamar (5)

2. Wagener-Salley (6)

3. Green Sea Floyds (1)

4. (tie) Lake View, Branchville

6. C.E. Murray

7. Blackville-Hilda

8. Baptist Hill

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Denmark-Olar

Others receiving votes: Great Falls, Cross

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

