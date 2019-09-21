GREELYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Antonio McKnight had three touchdowns in the War Eagles' 53-0 rout of Lake Marion on Friday.
Dajuan Reid and Savion Burgess each had two rushing touchdowns for the War Eagles.
C.E. Murray improves to 2-2 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m.
