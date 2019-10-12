MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Burgess Jordan passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns to Gabe Harris as the Swampcats earned a 20-9 victory over Cardinal Newman on Friday.
Teammate Wyatt Rowland rushed for 117 yards on nine carriers.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LMA: Wyatt Rowland 9-117; Trey Sharpe 9-93; Nolan Osteen 11-41; Burgess Jordan 7-25.
PASSING – LMA: Jordan 6-12-96-2.
RECEIVING – LMA: Gabe Harris 5-91.
RECORDS: LMA 7-0, 6-0 SCISA 3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will travel to Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.