LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Five former athletes will be inducted in the sixth class of Florence County School District Three's Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 13.
Shon Carson, Hal Edwards, Anthony Graham, Jonathan Jackson, and Nancy Wilson will be inducted during a halftime ceremony of Lake City High School's football game against West Florence at Ward Memorial Stadium.
The Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding athletes, coaches and others who contribute to athletics from current and past high schools in the district.
"We are ecstatic to induct these five outstanding individuals in the 2019 Hall of Fame class,” said Lake City High School Athletic Director Matt Apicella. “These individuals compiled outstanding careers and represented Florence Three in the highest manner.”
Any athletic alumnus, coach, or significant department advocate is eligible for nomination by an alumnus of a current or former high school in Florence County School District Three. A nominee must be at least five years removed from graduation or employment with the district. The selection committee is comprised of the FCSD3 Superintendent, Lake City High principal, athletic director, assistant athletic director and district communications director. Nominations must be submitted to the athletic director.
Shon Carson
Beginning as a seventh-grader in 2006 until graduation in 2011, Shon Carson crafted one of the most impressive careers in South Carolina history on both the football field and the baseball diamond.
On the gridiron, Carson was four-time all-region, four-time all-state, selected as the Florence Morning News Player of the Year in 2010, voted region player of the year in 2009 and 2010, won the 2010 WPDE Zoneman award, selected to play in the NC/SC Shrine Bowl where he was named Offensive MVP, and named by The State newspaper as one of Top 150 Football Players in SC history. For his career, his rushed for 7,193 yards and 100 career touchdowns. He is still third in SC football history for touchdowns scored in a career.
On the diamond, Carson was named six-time all-region, five-time all-state, selected as region player of the year in 2010 and 2011, chosen as the F lorence Morning News Player of the Year in 2011, selected for the SC/NC Select Game, and played in the Under Armour All-American Game at Wrigley Field. Over his six-year varsity career, Shon had 158 runs batted in, stole 203 bases, and hit 40 homeruns which is still second most in SC history.
After graduation, Shon was selected in the 44th round by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2011 Major League Baseball draft but opted to accept a full athletic scholarship to the University of South Carolina to play football and baseball. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sports and Leisure Management while maintaining SEC Honor Roll status for classroom performance.
Shon Carson is married to Kwanisha Carson and has a daughter, Demi. He is employed with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Hal Edwards
Hal Edwards graduated from Lake City High School in 1993 and participated in basketball and baseball. However, his exploits on the baseball diamond were where he left his mark.
During his baseball career for the Panthers, Edwards was named All-Pee Dee four times, All-Region four times, All-State in 1993, played in the North-South All-Star game, and was an integral piece of the Panthers’ 1992 Lower State Championship team.
After graduation, Edwards continued his career at Coker University where he continued to excel on the diamond. He was again a four-year starter and letter winner, played in the 1994 College Baseball World Series, was named the CVAC Conference Player of the Week three times, was named the 1997 team captain and MVP, was named to the 1997 First Team All-Southeast Regional Team, and was named a 1997 All-American.
Edwards was inducted into the Coker University Hall of Fame and was voted as one of the Top Ten Players in Coker University history.
Edwards works with Finance of America Mortgage, LLC and is married to Ashley (Isom) Edwards. The couple resides in Lake City with their five children: Blayne, Mary Ainsley, Jase, Mayce and Maxton.
Anthony Graham
Class of 2000 Lake City High School graduate Anthony Graham was a standout three-sport athlete for the Panthers.
Graham was an integral part of the Panthers’ dominant wrestling program and helped establish the program foundation. As a four-year starter on the mat, Graham was the program’s first state meet qualifier. He was a three-time Region Champion and, in 1999, went undefeated in 46 matches to claim the 1999 Individual State Championship. He holds the record for the fastest pin in program history at seven seconds.
On the football field, Graham was a force on the offensive line. As a four-year varsity starter, he was named All-Region three times, was a member of the WBTW All-Area team, and participated in the North-South All-Star game. He signed to continue his football career at Clemson University, but an injury derailed his career before it started.
Anthony Graham and his wife, Kimberly, reside in Lake City.
Jonathan Jackson
Jonathan Jackson was a three-sport letter winner at Lake City High School, but the aspiring basketball star found his home on the wrestling mat after being cut from the JV basketball team.
Jackson lettered two years in both football and baseball for the Panthers, but he carved out a storied career on the wrestling mat even though he did not start wrestling until his freshman year. He found instant success as a three-time State Individual Qualifier including being named All-State twice with finishes of fourth and second. As a senior, he was selected to represent Lake City in the North/South All-Star Wrestling match.
After graduation, Jackson signed with Spartanburg Methodist College. During his time at SMC, he was a two-time Junior College National Championship qualifier. After two years at SMC, Jackson was recruited to wrestle at NCAA Division II Anderson University where he was 2009 NCAA National Championship qualifier. In 2010, Jackson became the NCAA Division II 157-pound National Champion and was named All-American while finishing his college career with over 100 wins.
Jackson graduated from Anderson University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. After graduation, he moved into college coaching and is currently the Head Wrestling Coach at Truett-McConnell University where he also serves as an instructor of exercise science.
Jonathan Jackson and wife, Ashley Jackson, reside in Anderson, SC with their three children: Nevaeh, Ashton and Carson.
Nancy Ransome Wilson
Nancy Ransome Wilson graduated from J. Paul Truluck School of Lake City High School in 1969 as a standout athlete. She continued on to Coker University where she participated in field hockey and basketball. After graduating from Coker with a degree in Physical Education, she went on to become one of the most successful college basketball coaches in NCAA history.
Wilson began her head coaching career at the College of Charleston where she compiled a record of 193 wins to 64 losses over eight years. In 1985, Wilson became the head coach at the University of South Carolina. During her first season with the Lady Gamecocks, she was named the Metro Conference Coach of the Year and repeated that honor in 1991. In 1992, Wilson was named as the USA World Junior Olympic Team Head Coach and led the squad to a silver medal in Seoul, Korea. Over her 12-year career at USC, Wilson led the Lady Gamecocks to six regular season Metro Conference titles and three conference tournament championships. Her teams also made several NCAA tournament appearances and became the first South Carolina school to win two games in the tournament. She left USC as the school’s all-time winningest basketball coach with 219 victories and that record stood until last season when current Gamecock Head Coach Dawn Staley surpassed the mark. Wilson is still the all-time winningest coach at the College of Charleston.
In 1997, Wilson returned to the College of Charleston and retired in 2012. Over her 30-year career, Nancy Wilson is 18th among NCAA Division I women's basketball coaches with 542 victories.
Nancy Ransome Wilson resides in Surfside Beach.