LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Correus Ford rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-0 victory over Charleston Math & Science on Friday.
Teammate Adarrian Dawkins passed for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
CMS 0 0 0 0 — 0
LV 27 14 7 6 — 54
FIRST QUARTER
LV – Ja'Correus Ford 66 run (Raejon Rogers kick), 11:04.
LV – Ford 11 run (Rogers kick), 7:03.
LV –JaMontrell Waters 26 pass from Adarrian Dawkins (Rogers kick), 4:45.
LV – Tyson Monroe 37 fumble return (Rogers kick), 3:47.
SECOND QUARTER
LV – Jiqyle Reaves 27 pass from Dawkins (Rogers kick), 7:33.
LV – Micheal McInnis 37 run (Rogers kick), 4:14.
THIRD QUARTER
LV – Treyvon Bellmon 8 run (Rogers kick), 3:32.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV – Marvin Gordon 29 run (kick failed), 4:28.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LV: Ja'Correus Ford 3-95.
PASSING –Adarrian Dawkins 4-6-94.
RECORDS: LV 5-3.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.