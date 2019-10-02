ST. JAMES (3-2) AT SOUTH FLORENCE (2-3)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: South Florence High School (3200 South Irby Street, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (South Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: South Florence 35, St. James 6
KEY PLAYERS – SJ: RB Deandray Stanfield; QB Ethan White. SF: QB La’Norris Sellers; LB Braxton Samuel.
NOTES: The Bruins are hosting their first ever on-campus game against the Sharks and are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup – outscoring opponents 67-24 during that span. …St. James has outscored opponents 134-110 this season and is looking to bounce back from a 34-29 loss to Aynor last week. … Hahsaun Wilson had three rushing touchdowns in South’s 47-7 victory over Darlington in last week’s game.
DARLINGTON (0-5) VS. WILSON (5-0) AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road, Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Wilson 44, Darlington 9
KEY PLAYERS – D: RB Javorius Williams; WR Jaiheel Ailes. W: QB Zayshaun Rice, WR JaKobe Quillens.
NOTES: Wilson’s defense has allowed just 53 points all season. …Tigers’ QB Zayshaun Rice threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense in Wilson’s 36-20 win over rival West Florence last Friday. … Jaiheel Ailes scored the only touchdown for Darlington on a 30-yard pass from Daniel Perkins last week. The Falcons look to get their offense on track after posting just 21 points thus far.
WEST FLORENCE (3-2) AT CONWAY (0-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Conway High School (2301 Church St., Conway)
RADIO: 106.5-FM WLFF (Conway)
LAST MEETING: 2018: West Florence 26, Conway 13
KEY PLAYERS – WF: QB George Floyd, RB Terry McKithen. C: QB Carlton Terry; DE Tonka Hemingway
NOTES: Conway leads the all-times series 38-7. …West Florence looks to open Region 6-5A play with a victory and snap a two-game losing streak after losses to Camden and Wilson. ...Hale Emerson threw for over 150 yards against the Tigers with 104 of them going to Dylan Snyder as the two also connected for a 14-yard TD pass.
MARION (5-0) AT DILLON (4-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Dillon Memorial Stadium (101 Chapman Ave., Dillon)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Dillon 49, Marion 6
KEY PLAYERS – M: QB D’Vonte Allen; RB Qua’liek Crawford. D: QB Jay Lester; RB Nemo Squire; WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.
NOTES: Dillon leads the all-time series 36-22. Marion’s last victory in the series was a 38-13 win in 2006. …Jay Lester and Nigel George’s second-half TD runs kept the Wildcats’ undefeated streak intact last week as they edged Marlboro County 25-16. …The Swamp Foxes have had two weeks to prepare as their last game was Sept. 21 against Lake View. Saeqwann McCollough had two scores in that game for Marion.
