FLORENCE, S.C. – Alexis Hinson is senior class treasurer at Wilson High School.
But when she and other members of the school’s student council spread the word that Wilson’s home game Friday against Lower Richland will be on campus, spreading the message was easy.
Persuading some classmates this is actually true was not so easy.
“Whenever we told people the game was at Wilson, they said, ‘Are you sure? We’ve never done that before,’” said Hinson, also a Tiger girls’ tennis player.
Now that the game is less than 24 hours from actually happening, the overall mood has shifted from surprise to eager anticipation.
“We’re really excited because it’s the first time that a game is really going to be played on the school campus,” Hinson said. “Our students and community are really hyped about it.”
Meanwhile, 10 sets of added bleachers will be there for Friday’s game according to Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen. “We’re getting them from the City of Florence Parks and Recreation. They’ve agreed to let us use some of their sets,” McQueen said. “We’re going to get six to eight sets and we have some extra ones to use on campus as well.”
As far as concession stands go, there is one concession stand already there, and that will be on the visiting team’s side.
On the home side, a mobile trailer concession stand like one would see at a state fair will serve refreshments, according to McQueen.
And as far as rest rooms, McQueen said there are already rest rooms on site. But an additional five or six portable restrooms will also be there.
Now, back to the game itself.
Ryan Strickland, a Wilson drum major, recalls the band hauling equipment back and forth from the school to the stadium in the fashion they would do it for road games.
On Friday, that journey won’t be so long.
“We can just march out to the field and do our halftime show,” Strickland said.
“The student section should be right there behind us,” said Wilson running back/receiver Yavin Smith. “All the parents and alumni are going to be there. And with this being the first time we’ve done it, it’s exciting.”
They’re already ecstatic about the purple-and-gold “W” at the middle of the field, which made its first appearance last spring for Tiger home soccer matches.
“The band was out there practicing yesterday, and we all just saw the ‘W’ and in the past we had practiced on another field and that one’s not that big,” Strickland said. “But to practice on an actual-sized field and to see the W and the lines, it’s already a huge experience for us.”
And then, there is the added ease students have to get to an on-campus game.
“I think it’ll be better because more students will come out since it’s at the school,” Wilson student Kaelin Crawford said. “I know when it was held at Memorial Stadium it would be hard to find rides to the stadium. With that in mind, I feel like more students will want to see what all the hype is about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.