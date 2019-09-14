FLORENCE, S.C. – Juniors Dayle McEwen and Emma Hall and senior Carli Gauthier all connected for goals in Francis Marion University's 3-0 victory over Coker University on Saturday in non-conference play.
With the win – FMU’s sixth all-time against the Cobras in as many meetings – the Patriots improve to 2-1 overall this season.
Francis Marion was led in shots by McEwen with four (three on goal) including a first-half score (39th minute) on a penalty kick. It was her second goal and first converted penalty kick of the season. She is a perfect 7-for-7 in penalty shots for her career.
Hall’s goal, her first of the year, came at the 57:10 mark with an assist from freshman teammate Bridgett Barrett. Gauthier also registered her first goal of the season at the 86:02 mark with an assist from junior Sarah Moll.
In her first start this year, senior goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen posted the shutout while making three saves. Sarah Swaim made seven stops in goal for Coker (0-4-0).
Francis Marion tallied 19 total shots with 11 on goal. The Patriots out-shot the Cobras 12-2 in the first half and 7-4 over the final 45 minutes. Patriots Kiley Barr, Faith Allen, Brooke Kennedy, Moll and Barrett all registered two shots each.
Francis Marion will host USC Beaufort on Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader following the men’s match against the University of Montevallo at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.