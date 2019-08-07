FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Boys & Girls Club relies on a number of different avenues for support, and one of those is anonymous donations.

They come in many forms – and today’s donation is a prime example of one the participants likely won’t soon forget.

Around 85 Boys & Girls Club members will get the chance to learn football from one of the all-time greats at the University of South Carolina as former quarterback Connor Shaw is bringing his camp to Freedom Florence.

The event is open to the public as well for anyone between the ages of 6 and 13. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the camp set to last from 9 to 11 a.m.

“A couple of anonymous donors wanted to do something special for the kids,” Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Neal Zimmerman Jr. said. “More than likely a USC fan, I could not even tell you that for sure, but just was trying to think of a way to make the end of the summer special. They asked what I thought about it; I said we’d be game for it and about a week later I get a phone call that’s ‘Hey, let’s do it.’”

Shaw Camps was on board soon after and Florence was added to the list of dates. According to the event website, the camps are “geared for young athletes ages 6-13 of any level who are interested in improving skills, learning the game, competing with peers, and having fun.”

“It is special to the kids,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve heard from quite a few of them that they’ve starting looking up who Connor Shaw is. They’re not really old enough to remember when he played at USC, but they’re just excited that he’s making their lives a little bit more special.”

A few of the older kids and football fanatics likely remember just how good he was, Zimmerman said. Shaw holds the record for most career victories at quarterback with a 27-5 record as a starter.

He finished with 6,074 career passing yards and 1,683 rushing. Shaw ranks second all-time in team history with 56 TD passes and holds the record for completion percentage at 65.5%.

He finished his career with a bang by being named MVP of the 2014 Capital One Bowl in which the Gamecocks defeated Wisconsin 34-24 to close out an 11-2 campaign. Shaw had a hand in all five touchdowns – throwing three, rushing for one and also catching a TD pass from Bruce Ellington.

He had a brief, injury-marred career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears – making one career start before eventually settling into a position with Colonial Life Insurance.

“I was talking with a two probably 8- and 9-year-olds at lunch today and you would have thought they were on a spaceship going to the moon telling me they were going to football camp tomorrow and Connor Shaw was going to teach them how to play football,” Zimmerman said. “A lot of times it’s not as much who the person is as someone is taking their time to be special to (them).

“That’s a big thing with our kids.”