HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Coker women's field-hockey team's Britt Kabo and Elle Mead scored goals, but it wasn’t enough as Newberry won 4-2 Saturday.
Kayla Hnasko had four saves for the Cobras.
Coker falls to 0-1 overall, 0-1 in the SAC and will host Mount Olive at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Barton shuts
out Cobras
HARTSVILLE — Barton beat Coker 3-0 on Saturday with goals by Olivia Brunson, Syanni Harris and Katie Christiansen.
Goalie Sarah Swaim had 12 saves for the Cobras.
Coker fell to 0-1 and will travel to Lander at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
FMU wins two
at Queens event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FMU won its first match 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 over North Greenville at the Queens Fall Classic.
Courtney Abdur-Rahim had 12 kills, an ace and nine digs along with five blocks to lead the Patriots. Teammate Finn Millions had 27 assists.
In Saturday's second match, the Patriots rallied to win a five set match (25-17, 24-26, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10) over Barton.
Kayla Arthur led FMU with 15 kills, two aces, five blocks and eight digs.
The Patriots improved to 3-1 and will host on Friday Converse at 1 p.m. and Eckerd at 5.
Coker goes
2-1 at UNCP
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Coker's Camryn Tate had two aces and 20 digs in the Cobras' 16-25, 27-25, 22-25, 19-25, and 15-9 win over UNC-Pembroke in Match 1. Ashley Carson led the Cobras with 15 assists and 15 digs in the 25-18, 25-11, and 25-18 win over Fayetteville State in Match 2. Carson had 14 assists and 10 digs in the 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 loss to Grand Valley State in Match 3.
Coker (2-1) and will host Newberry at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.