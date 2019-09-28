BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs caught two touchdown passes from Josh Adams as the Rams edged Lee Central 21-12 on Friday.
James McBride's second quarter TD broke a nine-quarter scoreless streak for the Rams.
Edward Benjamin scored the two touchdowns for Lee Central.
RECORDS: C: 2-3, 1-1 Region 4-2A. LC 3-2, 1-1 Region 4-2A.
NEXT GAME: Chesterfield will host Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lee Central will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
