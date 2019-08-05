FLORENCE, S.C. – After a six-week hiatus, Florence Motor Speedway returns to racing this weekend under new management – or more precisely new old management.

Longtime track owner Charlie Powell has partnered with longtime car owner/driver Red Anderson to operate the 4/10-mile asphalt track in Timmonsville with their first outing slated for this Saturday under the lights.

Powell has owned the property since 1995 but entered into a contract with Stacy Wiggins to purchase the racetrack last year.

Wiggins was in his first year of full-time management of the track, but according to Powell, did not “fulfill his obligations.”

“We had a contractual agreement, and he did not fulfill his obligations,” Powell said Monday. “Payment schedules – I don’t want to get into bad-mouthing, whatever. He was just not able to do it, I guess. But he hasn’t run a race here in six weeks. So we can’t let the racetrack sit.

“I’m not going to let it sit, because I’ve got too much invested.”

Wiggins’ idea of converting the asphalt track back into a dirt one – which it hasn’t been since it was paved in 1988 – was another factor.

“That was probably one of the things that entered into this situation,” Powell said. “I didn’t approve that in the contract sale and so forth. You can’t destroy a business by doing something else, so I didn’t approve that. If he wanted to pay the complete note off on the racetrack, he could make it dirt or do anything he wanted to do, but as long as he owed money on it, I still had say-so in what happens here.

“It will not be a dirt track as long as I own it.”

Wiggins could not be reached for comment.

After the new partners made it official last Friday, the goal was to get back to racing as quickly as possible, Powell said.

“It’s like any other business – this is a seasonal-type business, racing is, and this is the main time of year that we need to be racing,” he said.

With Dillon Motor Speedway not running any events in August, FMS has decided to pick up the dates and will hold a race each Saturday through the end of the month (Aug. 31), Powell said, including the same weekend as the Bojangles’ Southern 500 in Darlington.

“The Xfinity Series will run (earlier) in the day on Saturday and it’s over by 5 (p.m.), so we’ll run Saturday night,” he said. “We’ve done this for 25 years – running on Darlington weekend and we’ll do it again.”

The rules, types of cars and the classes of cars will go back to being the same as they were in previous years as well, he said.

“The rules and race procedures are going to be in-line with what Dillon Motor Speedway and Myrtle Beach Speedway have,” Powell said. “They have the same type cars with what we plan to do – where people can race at any of these racetracks around (the area) and the rules will be the same.”

Grandstand gates will actually open at noon with racing set to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults (13 and older), $5 for ages 6 to 12 and children under 6 enter free.

Classes that will run FMS are Limited Late Model, Charger/Challenger, Street Stocks, Stock 4 and T&L.

In September and October, Powell said FMS will run races on the first and third Saturdays of each month, and the track also plans to host a special “Santa Claus” race around Christmas before picking up again with the 2020 season kicking off in March.

“We did one about 10 years ago on the week before Christmas and made it a charitable-type thing for kids, and it’s a big deal we’ve got planned for the weekend before Christmas,” Powell said.