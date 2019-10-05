DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns during the Class 3A top-ranked Wildcats' 42-14 victory Friday over Marion.
Dillon teammate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught a touchdown and had 127 yards receiving.
Marion’s Qualiek Crawford rushed for a touchdown, and teammate Notorius Britt return a fumble for a score.
M 0 0 0 14—14
D 14 23 7 0— 44
FIRST QUARTER
D – Nemo Squire 4 run (kick failed), 10:36.
D – Squire 1 run (Squire run), 1:11.
SECOND QUARTER
D – Safety, 10:53.
D – Squire 1 run (Kavi Patel kick), 10:39.
D – Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 93 pass from Jay Lester (Patel kick), 5:24.
D – Ty King 41 fumble return (Patel kick), 2:38.
THIRD QUARTER
D – Squire 8 run (Patel kick), 8:21.
FOURTH QUARTER
M – Qualiek Crawford 21 run (Austin Larimore kick), 4:18.
M – Notorius Britt 55 fumble return (Larimore Kick), 1:14.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – D: Nemo Squire 8-76; Nigel George 6-46.
PASSING – D: Jay Lester 4-9-144.
RECEIVING – D: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 2-127.
RECORDS: D 5-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A. M 5-1, 0-1 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marion will travel to Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
