CROSS, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Darrious Cooper, Dajuan Reid, Kobe Montgomery and Antonio McKnight each had rushing touchdowns during the War Eagles' 33-7 victory over Cross on Friday.
Cross took an early 7-0 with opening game kickoff, and the War Eagles scored the game's next 33 points.
C.E. Murray improves to 4-2, 1-0 Region 5-A and will host Branchville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
