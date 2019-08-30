DARLINGTON, S.C. -- It’s time to race, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. could not be any more excited.
Or thankful.
Here come the media. Here come the fans.
All the while, Earnhardt’s mood Friday morning at Darlington Raceway was, “Bring ’em on.”
Every racer lives for this: Another day, another chance to win.
Dale Jr. has raced in a combined 771 Cup and Xfinity events – and he hs won 50 of them (26 in the Cup Series). But to the two-time Daytona 500 winner, today’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity event will be more than just a race – his first Xfinity event at Darlington since 1999.
It’s a return and a retreat.
It’s his second return to the sport he loves since retiring from full-time Cup racing in 2017 (he was fourth at a Richmond Xfinity event last year).
But it’s also a retreat to get his mind off the harrowing, fiery plane crash earlier this month in Tennessee that he and his family survived.
“It’s good to be doing something normal,” Earnhardt said. “We’ve been taking some time to ourselves. Things have been very good. My wife loves to be at the races when I’m driving, so her and Isla are going to come and be here. That’ll be great.
“We’re very, very blessed, very lucky and very thankful. I just feel very lucky, of course.”
Lucky certainly is a fitting word.
I myself can’t begin to imagine how terrifying it would be to sit in a plane as it is crashing to the ground.
You either live or you die.
It’s either your time or it’s not.
Thankfully, it wasn’t the Earnhardts’ time.
“I try not to think about that too much,” Earnhardt said. “Things happen for a reason. You just try to learn from it and move on. I love my daughter so much and enjoy being around her and look forward to watching her grow up and experience a lot of things with her going forward.
“That just made me realize that much more. I’m just thankful and ready to live our lives.”
In other words, Earnhardt gave himself the green flag to give Darlington another try for his first win there. Junior was the runner-up in the 1998 fall Darlington Xfinity race, and his best Cup finish here was second in 2014.
But first, Junior had to make sure he was physically ready after the crash.
“I wasn’t sure (if I’d be able to drive), but my back healed really quickly,” Earnhardt said. “I drove a two-seater yesterday for an hour-and-half and didn’t have one issue. And that seat wasn’t even my seat. I just felt getting back to the track and hitting everything ‘head on’ was the best approach.
“I just don’t want to let anybody down. I don’t want to underperform. I like to come into these races that I do at this point in my career just to have fun – smell the smells, hear the sounds, just enjoy racing somebody, whether it’s for first or last,” he said.
Now that’s something to get excited for.
And thankful.
