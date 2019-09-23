FLORENCE, S.C. — Sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora of the Francis Marion men's soccer team is the Peach Belt Conference player of the week, and junior teammate Maximiliano Rocco is the Peach Belt’s goalkeeper of the week.
The two have helped lead Francis Marion to a 4-0 start to the season, the program’s best since 2003. It’s the first time since 1998 the Patriots did not allow a goal in their first four contests.
First-year coach Luis Rincon’s team plays again 7 p.m. Saturday at Eckerd. The next home contest for Francis Marion is Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. against Barton.
Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, scored in each of the Patriots’ two victories last week and tallied seven shots, four of which were on target. He scored the match winner in the 26th minute during a 1-0 win against Belmont Abbey last Wednesday and then Saturday scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Montevallo. He leads the Patriots with three goals and six points, with two of his scores being match-winners.
Rocco, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, has made an immediate impact on the Patriots. In the wins over Belmont Abbey and Montevallo, he faced 11 shots and made four saves. In the 1-0 victory over BACRocco , he stopped a bicycle kick from near the 6-yard box in the final 10 seconds.
His scoreless streak of 377 minutes, 53 seconds is the fourth longest in program history. And Rocco leads the Peach Belt in save percentage and goals against average and shares the lead for shutouts.
MEN'S GOLF
FMU currently
in 11th place
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Patriots carded a two-round total of 598 (296-302) and is 11th with one round to go in the River Run Collegiate hosted by Davidson College.
The Patriots' Jacob Morris is tied for 20th with a 147 (76-71). Teammate Grainger Howle is tied for 46th with a 152 (79-73), as is John Burghart (75-77). Burghart even hit a hole-in-one on the 177-yard, par-3, 14th hole in Round 2.
Grant Sellers is tied for 53rd with a 153 (70-83), and Mitchell Vance is tied for 66th with a 156 (75-81).
VOLLEYBALL
FMU hosts
Chowan today
FLORENCE — The Patriots host Chowan at 6 p.m. today.
Francis Marion is 6-6, while the Hawks come to Florence with a 2-3 mark.
The Patriots lead the series 3-0.
Following Tuesday’s contest, FMU will host Claflin on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
