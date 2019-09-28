CE MURRAY LOGO.gif

GREELYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Carey Singletary had two rushing touchdowns in the War Eagles' 39-0 win over Hemingway on Friday.

Teammate Darrious Cooper, Antonio McKnight, and Dajuan Reid each had a rushing touchdown.

RECORDS: C.E. Murray 3-2. H 0-5.

NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday. C.E. Murray will travel to Cross on Oct. 11.

