FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Lamar coach Chad Wilkes isn’t sure what to expect in his team’s season opener Friday against Hemingway.
“All you have is scrimmage film, a little bit of jamboree film. You don’t know how good the teams are they’re playing, those kinds of things,” Wilkes said. “It’s hard to tell as you prepare for that first game of the season.”
Therefore, to keep peace of mind before the Morning News Game of the Week, the Silver Foxes simply concentrate on themselves.
“We’re going to focus on all the things that we do because we feel like every week of we do what we’re supposed to, we’ll have a chance to win,” Wilkes said.
But Hemingway’s Charlie Richards, also a first-year coach, knows enough about Lamar’s recent success (four consecutive state finals trips, two state crowns) to know that his young team has to be at its best.
“(Lamar) is a traditional power,” Richards said. “They’ll be a very tough task for us because they’re used to going to the state championship every year regardless if they have a new coach or not.”
The Silver Foxes will have a healthy Cam Galloway again behind center after he missed the second half of 2018 because of an injury to his left arm.
“He’s ready to roll,” Wilkes said. “He’s just one of those kids that’s just a good player at whatever he does in athletics. Even though he’s small (5-foot-8, 180 pounds), he’s just super tough and really skilled. We had to bring him into spring a little slow. But now, he doesn’t even wear the padded sleeve anymore.”
Silver Foxes receiver Pierson Braddock is also expected to play after missing the preseason because of a pulled hamstring.
Hemingway, meanwhile, will have a sophomore quarterback in Josh Cantey.
“He’s coming along,” Richards said. “He’s still young so we’re going to make sure to try and put him in good positions when it comes to offense. We’re going to try and not put too much on his shoulders. But he’s definitely a good kid and has been impressing me a whole lot.”
And then, there is Lamar’s offense to worry about for Richards, who prides himself on coaching an effective defensive unit.
“It’s a work in progress,” Richards said. “It’s not up to my standards yet, with me being a defensive coach over the years. We’ve got a lot of work to do on that side. We’re still learning how to prepare because we have so much youth on that side of the ball.”
After that first game for both teams, they’ll have more to go on while deciding what it takes to venture on that next step.
“We’ll have a little bit more information on our team, for sure,” Wilkes said. “And then on opponents, we’ll have a better scouting report and be able to break things down on our end. There’ll still be plenty to work on.”