WILSON (4-0) VS. WEST FLORENCE (3-1)
WHEN: Friday. 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 S. Stadium Road)
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio.
LAST MEETING: 2018: West Florence 42, Wilson 20
KEY PLAYERS – W: QB Zayshaun Rice, WR JaKobe Quillens. WF: QB George Floyd, RB Terry McKithen.
NOTES: Wilson leads series 26-24, but West has won six of the previous 10 meetings. … West Florence can clinch second city championship in three years with a win. If West wins, the Knights can capture second straight city crown with a win later this season against South Florence. … This is West Florence’s homecoming. … McKithen has rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns.
SOUTH FLORENCE (1-3) AT DARLINGTON (0-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Falcons Nest Stadium (525 Spring St., Darlington)
LAST MEETING: 2017: South Florence 28, Darlington 27
KEY PLAYERS – SF: QB La’Norris Sellers; LB Braxton Samuel. D: RB Javorius Williams; QB Brian Robinson.
NOTES: South Florence has won the previous four meetings and leads series 8-4. … Last year’s game was canceled by Hurricane Florence. … Samuel has three sacks this season and leads the Bruins with 37 tackles. In last week’s win against Marlboro County, he intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal.
HARTSVILLE (3-1) AT ABBEVILLE (4-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hite Stadium, Abbeville (701 Washington St., Abbeville)
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: 2017: Hartsville 28, Abbeville 21
KEY PLAYERS – H: WR D.P. Pendergrass, QB Owen Taylor. A: DB Jeremiah Lomax, RB J.D. Moore
NOTES: Last year’s game was canceled because of Hurricane Florence, so the series remains tied at one win apiece. Abbeville won 33-21 in 2016, and the Red Foxes won 28-21 in ’17. … Pendergrass caught two touchdown passes during last week’s blowout win over Bluffton while Taylor threw five touchdown passes. … Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese, a New Jersey native, played football at Newberry College, where the first two Hartsville-Abbeville meetings were held.
LAMAR (4-1) AT LAKE VIEW (3-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Jewell McLaurin Field (East 3rd Avenue, Lake View, 29563)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Lamar 27, Lake View 6
KEY PLAYERS – L: QB Cam Galloway; RB Rashad Johnson; RB Jiaquell James; LV: QB Adarrian Dawkins; DB/QB Michael McInnis; WR/DB Da’Correus Ford.
NOTES: The Silver Foxes have won three games in a row and have outscored opponents 164-39 during that span. …. Lamar’s top four rushers (Cam Galloway, Jiaquell James, Dajour Green, Rashad Johnson) have combined for 1,084 yards and 18 TDs. … The Wild Gators are at the end of a tough three-game stretch against Lamar, Marion and Dillon whose combined record is 12-1. … Adarrian Dawkins and Ja’Correous Ford have combined for more than 800 yards rushing and nine scores for Lake View.
MULLINS (2-2) AT EAST CLARENDON (3-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Shad Hall Field (1171 Pope St., Turbeville, 29162)
LAST MEETING: N/A
KEY PLAYERS – M: QB Marcus Chandler; RB Damaurii Platt; WR Alim Legette. EC: QB Cub Cook; RB Marquis Webb; WR Tyjhai Calvin.
NOTES: After an 0-2 start, the Auctioneers have gotten back to .500 with wins over C.E. Murray and Cavers Bay. … Quarterback Marcus Chandler had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win over the Bears last week. … The Wolverines already have already earned more wins this season (3) than they have in any season since 2014 (4). … Cub Cook threw for three touchdowns last week against Andrews.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (1-2) AT DILLON CHRISTIAN (2-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Dillon Christian School (1325 Commerce Drive, Dillon, 29536)
LAST MEETING: 2017: Dillon Christian 58, Pee Dee Academy 28
KEY PLAYERS – PDA: QB Hudson Spivey; RB Coleby Sinclair; WR/QB Caleb Oakley. DC: QB Trent Johnson; RB Daniel Camp; WR Austin Heasley.
NOTES: Hudson Spivey threw for 167 yards and two scores in the Golden Eagles’ loss to Thomas Heyward last week. He’s thrown for nearly 600 yards and six scores in three games this season. … This will be the first SCISA Region 1-A game for PDA and the second for DC (1-0). … The Warriors have been a balanced team offensively with an average of 180.8 yards rushing and an average of 173.3 yards passing per game. … The defense has been opportunistic in turnovers with six interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
