ABBEVILLE, S.C.—Abbeville put up 24 first-half points in a 31-10 victory over Hartsville on Friday.
The Red Foxes scored on J’Shawn Anderson's 82-yard run to open the third quarter.
Leland Sexton added a 27-yard Field goal with 1:04 to cut the Abbeville lead to 31-10.
The Panthers' J.D. Moore had two rushing touchdowns.
H 0 0 10 0— 10
A 7 17 7 0 — 31
FIRST QUARTER
A – Tyrell Haddon 16 run (Dylan Beauford Kick), 5:33.
SECOND QUARTER
A– J.D. Moore 25 pass from Thomas Beauford (Beauford kick), 8:52
A – Cruz Temple 20 run (Beauford kick), 6:35.
A – Beauford 30 FG, :00
THIRD QUARTER
H – J’Shawn Anderson 82 run (Leland Sexton kick), 11:09.
A– Moore 48 run (Beauford kick), 8:31.
H – Sexton 27 FG, 1:04.
RECORDS: H 2-3.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
