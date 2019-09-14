HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Ja’Luan Walton caught a pass for a TD and returned a pick for another as the Bears beat Hemingway 26-6 Friday night.
Teammate Tony Bell added a pick-six of his own, and Montenius Bell caught a scoring pass.
RECORDS: CB 1-1. H 1-3.
NEXT GAME: Hemingway will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carvers Bay will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.