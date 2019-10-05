PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Kenyan Leggett scored two rushing touchdowns during the Raiders' 42-14 win Friday over East Clarendon.
Teammates Floyd Eaddy, Lane Calcutt and Davian Coaxum added rushing touchdowns.
East Clarendon’s Cub Cook and Keyon Wilson scored touchdowns for the Wolverines.
The Raiders improved to 3-3, 2-1 Region 7-2A and will host Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines dropped to 3-3, 1-2 Region 7-2A and will host Latta that same time and night.
