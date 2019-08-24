CAMDEN, S.C. – The Wilson girls took third place overall and the Trinity-Byrnes boys finished seventh Saturday in the Battle of Camden Invitational in cross country action.
A.C. Flora won both the girls' and boys' overall titles. The Wilson boys finished ninth overall.
Anna Guyon placed 12th overall for the Wilson girls with a time of 23:52. Lylli Player finished 27th (25:21) for the Titans.
Jack Banner placed 17th overall for the Trinity-Byrnes boys with a time of 19:16. Kaleb Burroughs paced the Wilson boys with a time of 19:25 for 19th place.
GIRLS
TRINITY-BYRNES
1. Lylli Player (27) 25:21; 2. Morgan Banner (55) 28:43; 3. Liza Commander (56) 28:44; 4. Bryce Christian (58) 29:34; 5. Kat Glassman (62) 30:20.
WILSON
1. Anna Guyon (12) 23:52; 2. Chloe McDaniel (17) 24:26; 3. Kiersten Pierce (20) 24:46; 4. Sophie Watson (26) 25:18; 5. Ali Aldridge (28) 25:36.
BOYS
TRINITY-BYRNES
1. Jack Banner (17) 19:16; 2. Julian Duncan (25) 20:16; 3. Brook Brumfield (40) 21:20; 4. Reid Saunders (44) 21:41; 5. Ryder Gibbs (69) 23:09.
WILSON
1. Kaleb Burroughs (19) 19:25; 2. Matthew Kistner (31) 20:33; 3. Myles Chassereau (49) 22:01; 4. Fabio Chavez (75) 24:06; 5. Watson Snowden (79) 24:58.