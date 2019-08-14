FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the addition of 5-foot-10 guard Bionka Massie of Memphis, Tennessee, who will transfer in to FMU with three years of eligibility remaining.

Massie attended the University of South Carolina last year, but was not part of the women’s basketball program. She played her freshman year at Dyersburg State Community College in Tennessee. She started all 23 contests in 2017-18 and averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game for a 12-11 Lady Eagles squad. She led the team in three-pointers made.

She is a graduate of Memphis Central High School, where she played for coach Rashad Haynes. Massie averaged 26.8 ppg as a senior and helped the Lady Warriors to a 30-6 mark and an appearance in the 2017 AAA state championship game. She connected on 46 percent of her field goal attempts and shot 76 percent at the foul line.

“We are so excited to have Bionka join our program at this time,” Porter said. “Her size and athleticism, along with her versatility as a combo guard, will go a long way in adding to our depth at all three guard spots. We love the fact that she is a tenacious defender and also has the ability to consistently knock down the open three-pointer. Her maturity and her game experience makes her someone that we believe has the ability to step in and contribute right away."

Porter previously announced the signing of three in-state high school seniors: 5-9 guard Mary Davis of Goose Creek, 5-7 guard Scarlett Gilmore of Rock Hill, and 5-7 guard Alexis Mims of Columbia and the addition of Oral Roberts University transfer guard Jasmyne May of Sanford, N.C.

This past season’s Patriot squad posted a 12-15 record and placed seventh during the Peach Belt Conference regular season. That squad loses four seniors.