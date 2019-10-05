CHARLESTON, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Wyatt Rowland scored from the 8-yard line and added a two-point conversion in overtime for a 39-31 victory over First Baptist.
Rowland rushed for 131 yards and also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score. First Baptist scored the final 10 points to tie the game at 31-31 in fourth quarter.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LMA: Wyatt Rowland 13-131; Nolan Olsten 16-107.
PASSING – LMA: Burgess Jordan 6-11-101.
RECORDS: LMA: 6-0, 5-0 SCISA 3-A.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will host Cardinal Newman at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
