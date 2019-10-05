SPARTANBURG,S.C. — Florence Christian’s Marshall Brown rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 46-19 win against Oakbrook Prep on Friday.
Teammate Robbie Jordan passed for 114 yards and three scores of his own.
FCS 14 32 0 0—46
OP 0 6 6 7— 19
FIRST QUARTER
FCS–Marshall Brown 8 run (run failed), 4:24
FCS– Ethan Kelly 50 from Robbie Jordan (Kelly pass from Jordan), 2:10
SECOND QUARTER
FCS – Andre Aikens 18 run (run failed), 11:52.
FCS– Aikens 35 interception return (run failed), 7:44.
FCS – Kelly 3 run (run failed), 3:49.
FCS – Kelly 25 pass from Jordan (kelly run), 1:56.
FCS – McFadden 34 pass from Jordan (pass failed), :00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Marshall Brown 12-121; Andre Aikens 3-77.
PASSING – FCS: Robbie Jordan 4-12-114.
RECEIVING - FCS: Jack McFadden 2-39; Ethan Kelly 2-75.
RECORDS: FCS 4-3, 2-0 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Robert E. Lee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
