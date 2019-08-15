ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. -- A small airplane carrying former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife crashed this afternoon at Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

Earnhardt was taken to a nearby hospital and the extent of his injuries and condition aren't known at this hour, according to Thomas Gray with the Carter County Sheriff's Office.

Gray said he didn't know how many others were on board.

Wreckage of the plane, which is in flames with heavy smoke visible, can be seen in front of the airport on Highway 91.

Highway 91 is closed around the airport.

Earnhardt's sister tweeted, "I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."