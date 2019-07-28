FLORENCE, S.C. – Will Hardee is home.

It’s where he not only learned to play baseball, but love it.

It’s where he not only found accomplishment, but fulfillment.

No matter how cliché’ “Home is where the heart is” might sound, that doesn’t make it any less true.

After becoming the first South Florence baseball player to be named all-state since 2003, Hardee became a three-time Peach Belt Conference freshman of the week last spring at Francis Marion.

And now, in his fourth season starting for Florence Post 1, Hardee is one of the top players in a program aiming for its fifth state championship this decade.

And if Post 1 does win state again, that would make Hardee the first player in program history (since 1932) to earn three state championship rings. Hardee’s two current rings, earned in 2016 and ’17, sit on his bedroom dresser.

“Every day, I look at them before every game we play and that kind of pushes me a bit harder going into those games,” Hardee said.

Hardee has gone so hard for Post 1, he leads the program all-time in eight categories: games played and started (150), total bases (252), sacrifice flies (13), hits (187), triples (eight), at-bats (514) and RBI (149). He is second in doubles (31) and runs scored (144).

“He’s been a starter since Day 1,” Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. “It’s not like when he was a sophomore he was on the bench. He has started from Day 1 and been in the lineup ever since.”

And that’s where Hardee wants to be. And to do that at home makes it even more special.

Florence is where Hardee first took up baseball at age 3.

“I was probably 7 years old when all-stars came around, and my coach, Chuck Lee, asked me if I wanted to play,” Hardee recalled. “At that point I wasn’t very good. But at the end of the all-star season I hit my first home run. And that that point I told my dad I wanted to be good. So, I started working and I haven’t slowed down since.

“Coach Lee died a few years ago, and I’ve continued to work even harder,” he added. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of him after he helped me get on that all-star team. He’s the reason I want to be great at baseball.”

In Hardee’s senior year at South Florence, however, he signed to move away and play baseball at Coastal Carolina and went through the Chanticleers’ summer program while still playing for Post 1.

But Hardee instead enrolled at Francis Marion in the fall and joined the Patriots’ team.

Again, home is where the heart is.

“That was a huge factor,” Hardee said. “Being home was a big part of why I chose FMU, leaving Coastal. It was just so relevant for me to be so close to home and have another year to play Post 1. That helps me out even more.

“Staying close to home and being with my family and friends all summer long as I play really pushes me to work harder.”

Hardee, who hit RBI triples in each of Post 1’s past two games, then discussed how he was impacted by his FMU freshman season when he played in 48 games (started 46) and batted .337 with 15 doubles, two triples, two home runs along with 34 RBI.

“It was a struggle, changing from high school to college baseball. But coming off a really hard college year and having some success really helped me this summer,” Hardee said. “I think my biggest improvement is being more consistent, hitting-wise. The last two rings I did win, I’d be hot in one series and then I’d slack off in another series. Wanting three rings, it has pushed me harder to be more consistent at the plate and help my team get each win.”

And from Hardee’s time as a freshman at FMU while learning from upperclassmen, he became a better leader for Post 1.

“It showed me how I need to step up and what I need to do to take control of the team,” Hardee said.

Those same FMU upperclassmen – specifically, the seniors -- however, would not let Hardee keep the walk-up song he had since his senior year at South Florence: “Dixieland Delight,” by Alabama.

Since Hardee was a freshmen, the Patriot seniors picked his walk-up song: A song by “Yodel Boy” Mason Ramsey.

“Toward the end of the season, they let me change it back to ‘Dixieland Delight,’” Hardee said with a laugh. “So, I got to use ‘Dixieland Delight’ – for ONE game.”

After Post 1’s season started, Hardee’s walk-up song remained “Dixieland Delight.”

But not for long.

It soon changed to Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing.”

And then, Hardee changed it to his current walk-up song, “The Git Up,” by Blanco Brown.

“Having my walk-up song changed in college was kind of a hassle. But after changing my walkup song, I realized I don’t need no song before I walk up to the plate to hit,” Hardee said. “I’m just going to go up there and hit. For this song, I try to just have something funny for the fans.”

Urquhart has that same faith that Hardee will produce at the plate.

“He’s just a solid, left-handed hitter,” Urquhart said. “You can put him anywhere in the lineup. If there are two outs and a runner on second at anytime, we’ve got a chance because Hardee’s up.”

But soon, Hardee will move on because this is his final year of eligibility in American Legion Baseball. But Urquhart doesn’t want to think about that right now.

“We’re going to hate losing him,” Urquhart said. “Somebody is going to have huge shoes to fill starting next year. As for Will, I know he’s going to have a good three more years at Francis Marion. By the time he’s done there, he’ll have his name all across their career records there, too.”