DALZELL, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Jamiee Epps had eight aces and five kills in a 25-17, 25-19 and 25-18 win over Thomas Sumter on Thursday in volleyball action.
ACES – CA:Jamiee Epps 8, Gracen Bradley 5, Vandi Timmons 3, Clare Floyd 2, Anna Grace Bradley 1.
KILLS – CA: Timmons 5, Epps 5, G.Bradley 1, Lara Abuaita 1.
BLOCK – CA: A.G. Bradley 3, G.Bradley 2.
DIGS – CA: G.Bradley 3, Floyd 1, Cassie McLean 1.
RECORDS: CA 9-5, 6-1 SCISA Region 2-2A.
Carvers Bay 3
Andrews 1
ANDREWS— Carvers Bay’s Destiny Poston had eight aces and 28 assists in the 23-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 win.
ACES – CB: Destiny Poston 8,
KILLS – CB: Dymin Coles 9, Dalyn Baker 6, Selena Doizer 5, Tabbitha Powell 4, Sonjai Guiles 12.
DIGS – CB: Morgan Glover 13.
ASSISTS – CB: Poston 28
ST. James 3
West Florence 1
MURRELLS INLET — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had three aces, 18 kills, four blocks, one assist and 12 digs, but St. James came back for a 19-25, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-18 win.
ACES – WF: Emmy Rollins 3, Grace Howard 2, Cami Niles 2, Rileigh Yearsich 1.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 18, Howard 5, Annalia Cook 4, Niles 2, Lauren Gordon 2, Yearsich 1, Debby Ingram 1.
BLOCK – WF: Rollins 4, Cook 2, Howard 1, Niles 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Owens 31, Yearsich 2, Rollins 1.
DIGS – WF: Rollins 12, Owens 8, Jordyn Perry 7, Cook 5, Gordon 3, Morgan Rolfe 3, Ingram 3, Yearsich 2, Howard 2, Ashleigh Palmer 2.
RECORDS: WF 10-14, 1-6 Region 6-5A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Carolina Forest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Carvers Bay Boys and Latta Girls win meet
LATTA — Carvers Bay’s Ronald Weaver placed first overall to help the Bears earn the team victory at Thursday's meet in Latta.
Luke Berry led Latta finishing second as the team finished third overall.
Thomas Rankin led Mullins by finishing fifth.
On the girls' side, Mullins’ Jade Wicker won the meet and the Latta girls won the overall team title.
Grace Hayes finished second overall for Latta.
Braelyn Garman finished fifth to help Carvers Bay to a third-place finish.
BOYS
1.Carvers Bay (37)
1. Ronald Weaver 21:02; 4. Austin Perry 23:37; 8. Michael Burragge 26:32; 10. Watts 29:21; 14. Ashaer Mezziter 31:06; 15.Matthew Capps 31:39; 19. Genning Avant 35:25.
3. Latta (56)
2. Luke Berry 22:23; 3. Shane Anderson 23:16; 16. John Gasque 32:32; 17. Trace Berry 33:10; 18. Jacob Townsend 33:14.
4. Mullins
5. Thomas Rankin 23:39; 8. Hykye Woodberry 25:03.
GIRLS
1.Latta (24)
2. Grace Hayes 27:36; 3. Moya McDuffie 28:11; 7. Auora Freed 31:56; 8. Isabella Fruedenburg 32:18; 9. Emma Bley 33:21; 11. Kristina Williamson 33:42; 12. Cassidy Skipper 34:26; 15. Taylor Arnette 35:56; 16. Macedeez Durham 35:58; 19.Alandis Bass 36:34; 23.Sophia Haseldon 40:33.
3. Carvers Bay (61)
5.Braelyn Garman 30:56; 12. Brooklyn King 35:32; 13.Shaniya Darcy 36:03; 14. Emily Walter 36:04; 17. Leshanti Meyers 39:36; 18. Savannah Watts 41:30; 19. Julia Owens 41:35.
4. Mullins
1. Jade Wicker 25:25; 10. Hannah 33:23.
