FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence played its second close game of the season last week against Marlboro County.
The difference this time was a good start – and no critical errors at inopportune times.
“It did a lot for them in terms of confidence,” coach David Prince said of his squad’s 20-17 victory. “Hopefully we can build on that going into this week.”
The Bruins, who are now 1-3 overall, travel to Darlington on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest against an 0-4 Falcons squad looking to gain some of that winning confidence as well.
South’s 20 points against the Bulldogs marked the most the Bruins have scored in a game this season. SFHS got a pair of a touchdown passes and a running score from freshman quarterback La’Norris Sellers.
Sellers has thrown for 412 yards and rushed for 114 more with five combined TDs. Hahsaun Wilson had 125 yards rushing against MCHS and has 508 for the year to go along with two scores.
“We’re continuing to expand our offense a little bit with a young quarterback,” Prince said. “We’re trying to give teams a few more looks to have to defend.
“We’re able to take off with it a little more now that we’ve got a few games under our belts.”
Getting out to a 14-3 lead early in the third quarter also helped build some needed in-game confidence, Prince added.
“We hadn’t really had a lead to speak of in any of the games,” he said. “When you get that two-score lead sometimes, I think mentally we were playing a lot more confident because of that.”
The defense also shined with the two picks and a blocked field goal as time expired. Braxton Samuel had the block and one of the INTs for the Bruins.
It’s been an uphill climb for the Falcons, who have been outscored 147-14 this season. Jahileel Alias had Darlington’s lone touchdown against Crestwood a week ago. Javarius Williams has the other score and leads the squad with 337 yards rushing.
“Running back is an incredible player,” Prince said. “He reminds me of a 1980s tailback – big, fast and hard to take down. When he gets going downhill, it’s hard for guys to tackle him.”
Jadarius Richardson and Andrea' McElveen lead the Darlington defense in terms of overall tackles, with Daniel Perkins as a force in the secondary with three picks.
“They’ve given some different looks on defense as of late, so that’s something extra to prepare for,” Prince said. “We’ve got to be able to recognize them and what we need to do to be successful against each one.”
