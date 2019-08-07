FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of third baseman Ashtyn Patterson of Andersonville, Tennessee, and third baseman/outfielder Jordan Carlson of Council Grove, Kansas, who will both transfer to FMU for the 2019-20 school year.

Patterson, 5-foot-7, joins the Patriot program after playing two seasons at Carson Newman University. As a sophomore, Patterson started 31 games primarily in a defensive role, but did drive in three runs in limited plate appearances. She began a scoring rally in an NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament win over Anderson University while crossing the plate a career-high three times. During her freshman season, Patterson appeared in seven games and earned one start as the Eagles again went to the NCAA Tournament.

Patterson is a graduate of Union County High School, where she finished her prep career with a .385 average, a .475 on-base percentage, 110 RBI, 132 runs scored and 10 homers. She was a four-time All-District pick and earned All-State honors from the TSCA. Her senior year, she was named District Player of the Year while leading her team to back-to-back district titles, and the program’s first state tournament appearance. Patterson finished her high school career with a .976 fielding percentage.

“Ashtyn is going to be a great addition for us,” Vallee said. “She is someone who wants to be coached and wants to get better. She has played in our (NCAA) region and knows the quality of opponents we will face. She was a staple on defense for a team that went to the NCAA regionals last year and we are hoping she can bring that knowledge and skill to Florence. She is also a very good student in the classroom.”

Carlson (5-9) will join the Patriots after playing two seasons at Butler Community College in Kansas. As a sophomore, she hit .327 with 11 extra-base hits, 33 runs scored and 18 RBI. She helped the Grizzlies post a two-year mark of 96-14 and reach both the 2018 and 2019 NJCAA National Tournaments. During her first year, Carlson appeared in 48 games, batted .303, and registered 11 RBI and a .425 on-base percentage.

Carlson is a graduate of Council Grove High School, where she hit .504 during her career and was a four-year first-team All-League performer. She earned a school-record 15 letters in five sports.

“Jordan is a competitor through and through. She has played on a talented junior college team that has produced many successful players. She was a consistent starter in the outfield and at third base, and now will work to find her best position for us once she arrives and practice begins. We are excited to have her as a part of our program, not only for her work she does on the softball field and in the classroom, but also for the person she is. She has a heart of gold that was proven this summer when she donated one of her kidneys to a teammate’s father.”

The pair brings to 14 the number of newcomers signed for the upcoming season.

This past season, Francis Marion posted a 31-19 mark and placed sixth during the Peach Belt Conference regular season.