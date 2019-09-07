KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Cade Castles passed for 87 yards and two touchdowns during the Bobcats' 44-14 win Friday against Williamsburg Academy.
Austin Brown rushed for 138 yards for coach T.J. Joye's Carolina Academy squad.
CA 16 21 7 0— 44
WA 0 0 0 14— 14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – CA: Austin Brown 17-138.Jeremaih Brunson 8-70.
PASSING – CA: Cade Castles 5-6-87-2.
RECORDS: CA 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will travel to John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
