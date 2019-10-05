LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Austin Brown rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats' 41-18 win Friday against Hilton Head Prep.
Teammate Cade Castles passed for 164 yards and a score of his own and rushed for 40 yards and yet another score.
The Bobcats improved to 6-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 1-A and will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
