FLORENCE, S.C. – Neil Minton always enjoys the challenge of stepping up to play 3A Laurence Manning Academy.

But there is a certain part of him that does wish his Florence Christian School Eagles could be at full strength when they do it.

“Last year they thumped us pretty good here and we were banged up last year,” Minton said. “Seems like we’ve just been a little snake-bitten and it seems like we’re unhealthy every time we play them.

“But not making any excuses – they’re a good team and they took us to the woodshed last year.”

As of Thursday, the two teams were still slated to play today at 7:30 p.m. in Manning with the defending SCISA 2A state champs looking to gain a measure of redemption from last year’s 48-6 rout.

To do so, the Eagles (1-1) will have to get similar production from their revamped offense like last week against The King’s Academy.

FCS’ offense underwent a facelift against the Lions out of necessity following injuries to all three of the Eagles’ main running backs that are featured in their wishbone scheme – including Marshall Brown and Andre Aikens.

“They’re not injured to the point that they can’t play, but they’re not 100%,” Minton said. “So that makes it tough for us. When you start moving different people around, it limits a lot of what we can do offensively with certain guys not carrying the ball.

“It makes receivers become running backs or tight ends become running backs and limits what we can do in those spots.”

The changes worked well against TKA in a 58-21 victory as wide receiver Ethan Kelly ran for 188 yards and a score and Jake McFadden added four more rushing TDs.

“Jack and Ethan both ran the ball great,” Minton said. “But we’re a lot better when they’re both out wide as receivers. They can really stretch the field and it balances things out when you’ve got guys like that on the perimeter.

“When they’re in the backfield, it just limits our speed on the outside.”

That holds true for the defensive side as a number of FCS players line up both ways. They’ll face a Swampcats (1-0) team that defeated Augusta Christian 28-16 in their lone contest this season.

Even so, LMA has a number of top rushers as Brayden Osteen, Wyatt Rowland and Burgess Jordan help provide a balanced attack under first-year coach Austin Floyd.

“I think there’s still a lot of similarities (to what they ran last year),” Minton said. “They’re still Laurence Manning. The kids play hard, they fly around and they’re very physical. They’ve got a quarterback who can play, they’ve got good running backs and it’s going to be a tough, tough test for us.”

Kaiden Schaffer leads the FCS defense with 12 tackles and two sacks. Graham Berry also has two sacks for the Eagles while George Rishmawi has two of Florence Christian’s four interceptions.

Bennett Stevens leads LMA’s defense with 11 tackles.