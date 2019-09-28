PAMPLICO, S.C. — Kavon McBride's 70-yard fumble return lifted Kingstree to a 21-16 victory over Hannah-Pamplico on Friday.
McBride also added a rushing touchdown and John James had a rushing score for the Jaguars as well.
Davian Coaxum and Kenyan Leggett each had a rushing TD for Hannah-Pamplico.
RECORDS: H-P 2-3, 1-1 Region 7-2A. K 1-3, 1-1 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Hannah-Pamplico will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Kingstree will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
