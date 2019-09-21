PAGELAND, S.C. — Lee Central’s Ed Benjamin caught a 25-yard touchdown pass with five minutes to give the Stallions the lead for good in a 19-18 win Friday against Central.
Teammate Jalen McCray rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Ja’Quaze Myers threw for two scores.
RECORDS: LC 3-1, 1-0 Region 4-2A.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Chesterfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
