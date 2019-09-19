HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Rebecca Liu defeated Chloe Moore 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles to lead the Wilson girls' tennis team to a 5-1 win over Hartsville on Thursday night.
Jordan Cothran defeated Sandy Lin 6-2, 2-6 (10-8) in No. 4 singles for Hartsville.
Three of the six matches went to a tie-breaker.
SINGLES
Rebecca Liu (W) def. Chloe Moore 6-1, 6-0; Kamari Carr-Hudson (W) def. Kaylee Blair 6-4, 1-6(8-6); Alexis Hinson (W) def. Emani McFadden 6-2, 2-6(10-8); Jordan Cothran (H) def. Sandy Lin 6-2, 2-6(10-8); Brianna Mason (W) def. Anna Grace Wilkes 6-2, 4-6(10-8).
DOUBLES
Annie Evans/ Leanna Wong (W) def. Ester Coward/ Maci Powell 1-6, 6-4(10-8).
Trinity-Byrnes 9
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING— Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Savannah South 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
The Titans improved to 6-0 -- with eacn win being a shutout.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (T-B) def. Savannah South 6-0, 6-0; Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Katherine Burns 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (T-B) def. Carrie Rickebaker 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (T-B) def. Madison Shirley 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Belk (T-B) def. Mason Lee 6-1, 6-1; Laurel Casstevens (T-B) def. Alice Turner 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Davis/ A.Murrell (T-B) def. South/ Rickenbaker 8-2; Davis/ M.Murrell (T-B) def. Burns/ Shirley 8-0; Belk/ Casstevens (T-B) def. Lee/ Turner 8-2.
Wilson Hall 9
Florence Christian 0
SUMTER— Florence Christian’s Bailee Sawyer lost to Carly Allred 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles.
SINGLES
Emily Anne Beasley (WH) def. Kaia Thomson 6-2, 6-0;Lizzy Davis (WH) def.Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0 ; Carly Allred (WH) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-0, 6-0; Halle Stone (WH) def.Madison Smith 6-0, 6-1 ; Lucy McIver (WH) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-1; Carlie Fort (WH) def. Bette Brunson 6-1, 6-0;
DOUBLES
Davis/Allred (WH) def. Thomson/Aikens 8-1; Stone/ Fort (WH) def. Sawyer / Smith 8-1; McIver/ Rachel Bostic (WH) def. Hucks/ Chloe Canavati 8-4.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
Latta 3
Kingstree 0
LATTA— Latta’s Abigail Cooper had seven aces and two assists in the 25-3, 25-8, 25-7 win.
Hali Hunt had three kills and Alandis Bass added one dig for the Vikings.
ACES – L: Abigail Cooper 7.
KILLS – L: Hali Hunt 3.
DIGS – L: Alandis Bass 1.
ASSISTS – L: Cooper 2.
RECORDS: L: 2-5, 2-4 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will host Hannah-Pamplico at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Florence Christian 3
Thomas Sumter 0
FLORENCE — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe had seven aces, two kills, 15 assists and seven digs in the 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 win.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had eight aces, seven kills and two blocks.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 7, Kaitlyn Fore 8, Kaysie Hucks 4, Katelyn Munn 3, Kylie Stewart 2.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 2, Fore 7, Emily Eason 4, Munn 2, Stewart 10, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 2, Eason 3.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 7, Stephanie Dersch 7, Hucks 2, Munn 3, Stewart 11, Sterling 16, Jessie Weatherford 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 15,, Sterling 4.
RECORDS: FCS 8-0, 1-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Laurence Manning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
East Clarendon 3
Mullins 0
TURBEVILLE— East Clarendon’s Bree Lee had seven aces, and teammate Sydney Underwood added five in the 25-5, 25-6, 25-5 win.
The King’s Academy 3
Dillon Christian 0
FLORENCE — The King’s Academy’s Copeland Eaddy had eight kills and 12 digs in the 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 win.
Teammate Meg Sansbury had five aces and 14 kills.
ACES – TKA: Meg Sansbury 5.
KILLS – TKA: Copeland Eaddy 8, Audrey Beaton 7, Sansbury 14.
BLOCK – TKA: Anniston Turner 6, Beaton 2.
ASSISTS – TKA: Meredith Hoover 28.
RECORDS:TKA: 7-2, 2-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Hub City Classic at Upward Stars Center in Spartanburg at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Dillon 3
Lake City 0
LAKE CITY— Dillon won by scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-12.
Andrews 3
Johnsonville 0
ANDREWS — Johnsonville lost 25-19, 25-20, 25-15.
OTHER SCORES: Wilson Hall sweeps Laurence Manning 3-0 in volleyball.
GIRLS' GOLF
West finishes
in 2nd place
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Taliyia Brown shot a 52 as the Knights finished second in the tri-match at Traces Golf Course with a 211.
Camden won at 195.
WEST FLORENCE (211)
Taliyia Brown 52, Emma O’Malley 53, Trinity Chapman 54, Julie Kleine 57.
