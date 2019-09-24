SCISA 3A
1. Hammond (5)
2. First Baptist
3. Laurence Manning
4. Ben Lippen
5. Heathwood Hall
Others receiving votes: Porter-Gaud
SCISA 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (4)
2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)
3. Orangeburg Prep
4. Florence Christian
5. Hilton Head Christian
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg Academy
SCISA 1A
1. Thomas Heyward (5)
2. Carolina Academy
T3. Pee Dee Academy
T3. Dillon Christian
T3. Bethesda Academy
Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy
SCISA 8-man
1. Andrew Jackson Academy (4)
2. Clarendon Hall (1)
3. Richard Winn Academy
4. Palmetto Christian
5. St. John’s Christian
Others receiving votes: Jefferson Davis Academy, Holly Hill Academy
SCISA voters: Lou Bezjak, The State; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports.com
