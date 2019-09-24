Robert E. Lee logo rel

SCISA 3A

1. Hammond (5)

2. First Baptist

3. Laurence Manning

4. Ben Lippen

5. Heathwood Hall

Others receiving votes: Porter-Gaud

SCISA 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (4)

2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)

3. Orangeburg Prep

4. Florence Christian

5. Hilton Head Christian

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg Academy

SCISA 1A

1. Thomas Heyward (5)

2. Carolina Academy

T3. Pee Dee Academy

T3. Dillon Christian

T3. Bethesda Academy

Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy

SCISA 8-man

1. Andrew Jackson Academy (4)

2. Clarendon Hall (1)

3. Richard Winn Academy

4. Palmetto Christian

5. St. John’s Christian

Others receiving votes: Jefferson Davis Academy, Holly Hill Academy

SCISA voters: Lou Bezjak, The State; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports.com

