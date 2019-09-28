FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore middle blocker Lily Walton recorded a season-high 15 kills to lead Francis Marion University to a three-set sweep (25-18, 25-14, 25-20) of Claflin University in non-conference volleyball action on Friday.
Francis Marion (8-6) will begin Peach Belt Conference play on Oct. 4 against Lander University at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center. The Patriots will also host USC Aiken on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.
Walton posted a hitting percentage of .481 with only two errors on 27 swings and chipped in four blocks. Sophomore Adison Minor and freshmen and Wilson’s Brittany Sehnke each added seven kills, while freshman Madeline Winning dished out 25 assists.
Junior Kayla Arthur added 14 assists for the Patriots and led the team with four service aces. Senior libero Natalie Vaughn paced FMU with 18 digs, while Minor dug up 10 balls.
Francis Marion never trailed in either of the first two sets. Claflin jumped out to a 7-3 lead in set three, and later led 13-9 forcing a Patriot timeout. FMU responded with 10 straight points behind the serving of Arthur, to take a 19-13 advantage. The Lady Panthers closed to within 23-20, but kills by Walton and fellow sophomore middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen clinched the match for Francis Marion.
Coker volleyball falls to Carson-Newman 3-0
HARTSVILLE - The Coker University volleyball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference match to visiting Carson-Newman by a score of 3-0 on Friday.
Carson-Newman would begin the night winning the first set in convincing fashion 25-11. The two teams played to an early 6-6 tie, before the Eagles would jump ahead 10-6. Coker would get two points back on a kill from Emily Everton and an error by Carson-Newman before the Eagles would go on to take 15 of the next 17 points to take the opening set.
Carson-Newman would take the second set by a score of 25-19 to go up 2-0. The two teams battled to an early tie yet again, before the Eagles would jump out to a 12-9 lead and force a Coker timeout. The two teams went back and forth through the set, before Coker got back within two following an Eagles error to force a Carson-Newman timeout. The Eagles would go on a 7-3 run to end the second set.
Carson-Newman closed out the match with a 25-16 win in the third set. The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and their lead would eventually grow to 15-5. The Eagles would maintain a lead of at least nine, before Coker would get it back down to eight with an ace from Everton. Carson-Newman would finish off the set for the sweep of the match.
Coker hit .082 in the match, and totaled 27 kills. Everton led the team with 10 kills, while Taylor du Bray finished with seven kills. Carson Fuller also chipped in five kills, while Olivia Cerick added two kills and Alexis Kopicki, Chelsey Blume and Sierra Harvey each registered one kill in the match. Rami Mullen led the Cobras with 10 assists on the night, while Ashley Carson also finished the night with nine assists. Camryn Tate (four), Gabrielle Milo (two), Cerick (one) and Maddie Gardner (one) also contributed assists on the night. Milo, Carson and Tate each posted a team-high seven digs on the night, while Mullen finished with six. Cerick and Everton each recorded five digs on the night, while du Bray and Fuller each chipped in one. Fuller led the blocking effort with two block assists, while Blume and Harvey each posted one.
Coker cross country squads have solid outings at Queens City Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Coker University men’s and women's cross country teams competed in the Queens City Invitational on Friday.
Junior Chauntress Like led the way for the Cobra women with a time of 20:09 while freshman Katie Spence was close behind with a time of 20:44. Destiny Ingram finished third for the team with a time of 22:14.
Coker finished with a team total of 803 points while finishing 31 ahead of Savannah State, who had a total of 834.
Riley Cushing led the way for the Cobra men with a time of 29:14 while Murishi Irankunda finished second for the team with a time of 31:56.
Coker finished with a team total of 1,001 points while finishing ahead of Hampden-Sydney who had a score of 1,015.
The Cobras will be back in action on Oct. 5 when they travel to Charleston to compete in the Charleston Classic with race time scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
