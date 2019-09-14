KERSHAW, S.C. — Lamar’s Pat Anderson, Jalen Langley and Tavaris Dolford all returned interceptions for scores during the Silver Foxes’ 64-12 victory over North Central on Friday.
Cam Galloway rushed for two touchdowns for Lamar.
L 0 22 34 8— 64
NC 0 6 0 6 — 12
SECOND QUARTER
L – Cam Calloway 4 run (Dajour Green run), 9:45.
L – Pat Anderson interception return (Rashad Johnson run), 7:26.
L – Jiaquell James 44 run (Green run), 3:27.
THIRD QUARTER
L – Galloway 1 run (Anderson run), 6:45.
L – Tavaris Dolford interception return (Anderson run), 6:31.
L – Jalen Langley interception return (Anderson run), 6:31.
L – Anderson 57 run (Ronnie Abson run), 2:26.
L – Derrick Higgins 31 pass from Tyler McManus (Johnson run), :18.
FOURTH QUARTER
L – Quan Toney 5 run (Toney run), :53.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – L: Jiaquell James 5-75; Cam Galloway 11-59; Rashad Johnson 11-57.
RECORDS: L 3-1.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
