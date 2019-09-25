FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University baseball program will hold its 19th-annual "Baseball Alumni Weekend" with activities on the weekend of Oct. 5-6.
The "Old Timers" will take part in a golf tournament on Oct. 5 at the Country Club of South Carolina beginning at noon. The cost is $30.
Dinner will follow the tournament at Wholly Smokin' (BBQ) Downtown at 150 South Dargan Street in Florence near the FMU Performing Arts Center at approximately 5:30 p.m. All alumni and their spouses are invited.
The annual Patriot Old Timers Game will be on Oct. 6 at noon on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium. Alumni Game T-shirts (pants not provided) will be issued at 10 a.m. and batting practice for the alumni will start at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free.
Any former Patriot baseball player interested in participating in the weekend's events can contact head coach Art Inabinet (843-661-1242 or ainabinet@fmarion.edu) or just show up at the activities.
